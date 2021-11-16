Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Sell

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of IMGO stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

