Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

