Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Buy

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

COOP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 581,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,941. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

