Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

