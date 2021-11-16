Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Hold

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 9,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,067. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

