ZB Token (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $156.68 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $156.68 million and approximately $925,110.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010491 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

