Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

ZENV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ZENV stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $2,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile

