Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). Sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

