Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $132.06 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,301,080,708 coins and its circulating supply is 12,009,613,555 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

