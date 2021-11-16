Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $43.42 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

