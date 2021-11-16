Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Michael Troutman Sells 34,750 Shares

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

