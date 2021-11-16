Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

