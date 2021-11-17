-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

