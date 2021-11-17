$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 996,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,224. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 105.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 402.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

