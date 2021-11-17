$0.09 EPS Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Snap also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

SNAP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 359,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,034,596. Snap has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730,500 shares of company stock worth $107,748,056 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

