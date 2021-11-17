$0.15 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ZIX by 4,106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

ZIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,221. The stock has a market cap of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.