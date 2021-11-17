$0.19 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CEVA reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.69, a PEG ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

