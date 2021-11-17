$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock worth $1,058,774 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 1,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.