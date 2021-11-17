$0.30 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Perion Network also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 672,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,211. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $942.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

