-$0.37 EPS Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.38). Pulmonx posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of LUNG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. 35,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,664. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

