$0.44 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

UMPQ traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.