$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

