$0.59 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 33.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECHO opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

