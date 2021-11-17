-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 586,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

