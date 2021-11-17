$1.08 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. 4,567,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,327. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

