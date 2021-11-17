$1.12 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 316,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

