$1.12 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 316,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.