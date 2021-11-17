$1.22 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

