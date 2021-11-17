$1.40 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.46. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.49. 419,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

