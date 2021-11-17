1,091 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day moving average of $292.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

