11,594 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

