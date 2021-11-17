$12.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce sales of $12.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.15 billion and the lowest is $11.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $49.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.