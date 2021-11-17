$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

