123 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 98.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

NYSE TGT opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.