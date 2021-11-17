12,809 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

