13,250 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,262,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNQ opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $44.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

