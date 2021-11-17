13,958 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

