$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report sales of $142.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $534.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $715.36 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $794.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE LSPD traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 723,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.94. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

