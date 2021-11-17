$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report sales of $142.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $534.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $715.36 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $794.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.
NYSE LSPD traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 723,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.94. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.