$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $146.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.15 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 1,067,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,756. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

