14,703 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.57%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.