15,014 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,455,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

