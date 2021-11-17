$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $16.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $17.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 138,119 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 43,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

