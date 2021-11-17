17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.93. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2,047 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $103.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.