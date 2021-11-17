174,420 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 174,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,015,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

