$177.61 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $707.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.51 million to $707.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $861.05 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $876.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,854 shares of company stock worth $29,506,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

