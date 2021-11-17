$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.
CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
