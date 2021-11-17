$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 2,951,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

