1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 280,280 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 280,280 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 196,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $27,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

