1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. 1847 Goedeker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOED remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.78. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 357.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

