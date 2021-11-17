18,716 Shares in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Computer Task Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

