$197.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $197.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $812.04 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,654 shares of company stock worth $15,312,428 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 310.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 490.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

