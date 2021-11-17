1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $9,424.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

